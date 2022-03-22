Flint Riverkeeper responds to state drought protection availability

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In Feb., Gov. Brian Kemp awarded over $422 million in water and sewer infrastructure statewide.

On Tuesday, WALB’s Jim Wallace spoke with Flint Riverkeeper, Gordon Rodgers regarding certain updates with the Flint River.

“The state has passed in their budget $49 million for the deep aquifer wells along the Flint River. This has been talked about for decades. Does the science make sense right now for the Flint River?” asked Wallace.

“Yes sir. I think this is the right time. As you say the notion has been around for a while. Putting certain growers, certain people that own center pivots on deeper wells. But the science is now solidified. And the good thing about this grant, on top of being able to facilitate the project itself, is to be able to monitor the performance. Not only in the creeks and the river but also in the aquifers themselves, so they are not overexploited,” answered Rodgers.

“Of course, the Georgia Florida Water Wars for years went on about the flow of the Flint River. And this may be the way to satisfy both states?”

“This is one of the major ways. Essentially how it would work. And the details are going to be worked on, as we go. This is going to be a learning experience. But essentially how it would work, the center pivot that are on wells, or more specifically for stream withdrawals, directly from creeks like the Ichawaynochaway, Kinchafoonee, Muckalee, for example. Spring Creek. Those withdrawals will be shifted during drought periods to wells that are below the Floridian aquifer so that they are not directly affecting surface flow. Thereby improving the flow in those creeks and the river itself during the drought period. So obviously, Georgia citizens and the critters that live in these creeks and the river are going to benefit. And it stands to reason that Florida would also,” said Rodgers.

“Of course, the Flint River is one of the great natural wonders of the state of Georgia. And it’s relied on up from the Atlanta Airport all the way down. Keeping it safe, keeping it for the future is a vital part of Georgia,” said Wallace.

“Absolutely. And this project is not the answer for all the water woes or the water wars. However, you want to describe it. There are things going on in metro Atlanta that are improving the flow of both the Chattahoochee and the Flint. And those things matter as well. But this is a major, major step in healing the woes of the Flint. And we couldn’t be more excited. The committee that worked on this, which is a bipartisan group and Governor Kemp decided that this was something that should be done,” Rodgers said.

“That is good news for the state of Georgia and future generations that want to use that resource,” Wallace replied.

