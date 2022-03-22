We’re starting off this morning not as cold in the upper 50s, Mostly cloudy 71 at 11am. It turns breezy by midday. Winds could gust to 25 miles per hour. Now this evening partly cloudy and mild. And then the overnight we’ll see showers and storms overtake us. 67 degrees 60% Chance showers and storms. There’s a marginal risk along Highway 27 from about 3am to 7am. But then we all get into a slight risk 7am to 2pm with a 15% chance damaging winds 5% Chance large hail and also an isolated tornado threat rain chances will linger for the first part of Thursday. After that much drier air comes in here. temperatures cool off to into the mid 60s to low 70s This weekend morning lows falling into the 40s.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.