Family plans to file lawsuit against city in death of ASU football player

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany has been notified that a lawsuit could be filed after the death of Albany State University (ASU) student Adonis Butler.

Butler, 21, was killed when he was hit by a City of Albany bus while walking on campus on Nov. 1, 2021.

The attorney for the family of the ASU football player has filed a notice of intent to sue the city.

In their ante litem notice, they claim the city was negligent in their hiring, training and supervision of the bus driver Sylvia Tellis. Tellis has been charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle and failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

The family is demanding $2 million for a settlement.

Albany City Attorney Nathan Davis said the city is studying the notice.

