Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Does your apartment have a severe weather safety plan in place?

Video from WALB
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many buildings have emergency evacuation plans for severe weather. But what about apartments?

First Alert Weather Day declared for Wednesday

WALB News 10 spoke with several apartment complexes in southwest Georgia on Tuesday. Only one, which was Summer Tree in Albany, actually has an emergency plan for severe weather.

Westwood Apartments in Albany plans to put an official system in place in cases of severe...
Westwood Apartments in Albany plans to put an official system in place in cases of severe weather or other emergencies.(WALB)

However, another Albany apartment complex that doesn’t have an emergency plan is working to make one.

Westwood Apartments employees said this would include plans on how to evacuate during bad weather, as well as places they can go within their own apartments.

Many buildings like schools have official emergency plans set in place for when it comes to situations like severe...

Posted by Gabrielle Taite WALB on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Aerial Jones is the community property manager at the apartment complex.

Aerial Jones is the community property manager at Westwood Apartments. She said while the...
Aerial Jones is the community property manager at Westwood Apartments. She said while the apartment complex does not currently have an emergency plan set in place for severe weather, they do plan on making one.(WALB)

“It is always safe to have a plan, especially when you have children. So the evacuation plan, I really like the idea because it just gives everyone an opportunity to know that there is a safe way to get out of the area,” Jones said.

Jones said although the apartments do not have anything in place now, most of their apartments have at least one bathroom in the hallway that is not surrounded by windows. This is where residents can go to stay safe.

WALB News 10 reached out to the Albany Fire Department about apartment safety but didn’t get a response back.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moultrie man arrested on child molestation allegations.
Moultrie middle school coach arrested after child molestation allegations
School closings
Several SWGA schools will be closed for severe weather Wednesday
There were two vehicles involved.
APD investigating early Wednesday morning fatal crash
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Wednesday
Fatal wreck
Update: Other victim in I-75 fatal crash in critical condition, 2 killed

Latest News

The sheriff’s office said the scam caller is impersonating an investigator or ranking deputy...
Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of lawman impersonator scammer
Darrius Hollis, 28, was sentenced to 42 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised...
Quitman man sentenced in COVID fund fraud scheme
The Moultrie Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect above in connection...
Moultrie PD needs help identifying armed robbery suspect
WALB
Camilla is narrowing down the search for the next interim city manager
The city of Camilla is narrowing down their applicants for the next interim city manager...
Camilla is narrowing down the search for the next interim city manager