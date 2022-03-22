Does your apartment have a severe weather safety plan in place?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many buildings have emergency evacuation plans for severe weather. But what about apartments?

WALB News 10 spoke with several apartment complexes in southwest Georgia on Tuesday. Only one, which was Summer Tree in Albany, actually has an emergency plan for severe weather.

Westwood Apartments in Albany plans to put an official system in place in cases of severe weather or other emergencies. (WALB)

However, another Albany apartment complex that doesn’t have an emergency plan is working to make one.

Westwood Apartments employees said this would include plans on how to evacuate during bad weather, as well as places they can go within their own apartments.

Many buildings like schools have official emergency plans set in place for when it comes to situations like severe... Posted by Gabrielle Taite WALB on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Aerial Jones is the community property manager at the apartment complex.

Aerial Jones is the community property manager at Westwood Apartments. She said while the apartment complex does not currently have an emergency plan set in place for severe weather, they do plan on making one. (WALB)

“It is always safe to have a plan, especially when you have children. So the evacuation plan, I really like the idea because it just gives everyone an opportunity to know that there is a safe way to get out of the area,” Jones said.

Jones said although the apartments do not have anything in place now, most of their apartments have at least one bathroom in the hallway that is not surrounded by windows. This is where residents can go to stay safe.

WALB News 10 reached out to the Albany Fire Department about apartment safety but didn’t get a response back.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.