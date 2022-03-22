DNR: Fatal boating accident investigation could take several months

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) -The head of the Florida student fishing tournament taking place on the Flint River took to Facebook, saying life vests kept a father and son participating in his tournament from being killed.

Another angler did not survive. We’ve learned that was Jason Davis from Bainbridge.

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says Davis was driving his boat during the adult tournament when it crashed into the boat carrying the father and son from Florida.

Police arrive at the scene on the Flint River in the area of the Boat Basin Park in Bainbridge. (WALB)

Davis’ passenger was taken to the hospital. We’re working to find out his condition.

We’re were told the father and son in the student tournament had broken bones, but are expected to survive. Investigators are still working to figure out what caused the crash.

Lt. Judd Smith with DNR says there are no real laws that dictate how many boats can be in the water in a certain area.

Lieutenant Judd Smith is the Special Operations at Headquarters for DNR. He said the exact conditions of the accident are unclear at this time. (WALB)

“There are rules of the road on the lake similar to what is on the highway. You know, where people have to give way under certain conditions and they have to operate in a manner that’s not reckless,” Smith said. “We don’t know at this point if any of those rules were even violated or if it was possibly related to something else.”

Lt. Smith says it could take up to several months to complete the investigation, as forensics now has to take over and determine the exact cause of Davis’ death. An incident report is not available at this time.

Davis will be laid to rest Tuesday morning and a restaurant in the area is closing in his honor.

