Cordele residents want city commission chairman removed from post

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Cordele residents have filed a complaint to remove the chairman of the Cordele City Commission from his leadership duties.

The residents that filed the complaint want Joshua Deriso removed from the helm of the city commission.

The complaint claims that Deriso has “repeatedly violated” his oath of office. The complaint lists a slew of matters the residents claim Deriso has done during his tenure in office.

The complaint claims Deriso targeted city employees and officials based on the color of their skin, removed city employee personnel records, claimed to act as the city manager, among other things.

The complaint also accuses Deriso of using “oppression and tyrannical partiality in the administration or under the color of his office to target for termination officials and employees of the City of Cordele based upon the color of their skin.”

Read the full complaint below:

“I’ve been doing this for local government one way or the other for over 40 years and I’ve never had this experience before,” Tommy Coleman, Cordele city attorney, said.

WALB News 10 reached out to Deriso through his posted office number and social media for a comment about the report but didn’t hear back.

However, he had this to say over on social media: “Full of lies and unfounded reasons. It’s downright petty and ridiculous. The claims are examples of the lengths they will go to take control and hide their corruption.”

Before action can be taken for or against Deriso, the claims made in the document must be proven true or false.

Coleman said that would be through witnesses and testimony in front of a judge. He said that process could be very lengthy.

“It takes a long time for discovery, scheduling a lawsuit with the court trying the matter, then it could be appealed,” Coleman said, adding it could take years before the issue is fully resolved.

While the case is pending and would eventually be in front of a judge, Coleman said Deriso would remain in office until the court said otherwise.

If he is removed, Coleman said there would likely be a special election to fill the vacant seat but he “wouldn’t expect this to be resolved in the near term if it goes forward unless it’s settled in some way.”

