1 arrested in Argonne Drive shooting incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One suspect has been arrested in connection to the Argonne Drive shooting incident that occurred on March 15, according to Albany Police Department (APD).

Jonquavious Riggins, 18, is charged with aggravated assault, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and tampering with evidence.

The shooting that occurred on the 1500 block of Argonne Drive resulted in Brandon Thomas, 22, being shot multiple times while he was seated in his gray Dodge Charger. A 15-year-old was also shot multiple times.

Police said additional charges are pending against the 15-year-old juvenile for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm person under 18 and possession of a firearm during certain crimes.

Riggins is currently in custody.

