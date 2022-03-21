What’s going on with the ‘Rails to Trails’ project?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany is trying to get back on the trail for a project that’s been in the works for years.

The “Rails to Trails” project is back up for discussion. The trail would connect Albany to Sasser.

The proposed project has been a subject of controversy.

Initially, the project was supposed to be complete by 2020. Albany City Commissioner Chad Warbington told WALB News 10 that the completion was held up because of cleanup from straight-line wind damage in January 2017 and Hurricane Michael in 2018.

