Severe t’storms likely Wednessday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Fine spring weather kicked off the first week of the season. Quiet and dry with increasing clouds the next 24 hours. Meantime we’re tracking a spring storm system that’s impacting Texas with severe weather that’ll push east arriving into SGA early Wednesday.

Wednesday has been declared a FIRST ALERT Weather Day. SPC has outline all of SGA in a “Slight Risk” with threats of damaging winds, a few tornadoes and large hail. Also, heavy rain could lead to flash flooding. Timing on a squall line our western counties between 6-7am then toward I-75 through midday into the afternoon. Have multiple ways to receive any watches or warnings that may issued and have a plan for protective action.

Although the severe threat move out, a slow moving cold front keeps rain likely Thursday. Once the front passes drier and cooler air filters in for a nice stretch of delightful spring weather into next week. Temperatures near to slightly below average with highs in the low-mid 70s and lows mid 40s.

