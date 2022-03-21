Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Severe t’storms likely Wednessday

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Fine spring weather kicked off the first week of the season. Quiet and dry with increasing clouds the next 24 hours. Meantime we’re tracking a spring storm system that’s impacting Texas with severe weather that’ll push east arriving into SGA early Wednesday.

Wednesday has been declared a FIRST ALERT Weather Day. SPC has outline all of SGA in a “Slight Risk” with threats of damaging winds, a few tornadoes and large hail. Also, heavy rain could lead to flash flooding. Timing on a squall line our western counties between 6-7am then toward I-75 through midday into the afternoon. Have multiple ways to receive any watches or warnings that may issued and have a plan for protective action.

Although the severe threat move out, a slow moving cold front keeps rain likely Thursday. Once the front passes drier and cooler air filters in for a nice stretch of delightful spring weather into next week. Temperatures near to slightly below average with highs in the low-mid 70s and lows mid 40s.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck
Update: 2 killed in Saturday I-75 car accident identified
Around noon on Saturday, two boats collided during the Florida B.A.S.S Nation Junior/High...
Update: Boater killed at Bainbridge fishing tournament identified
Apple adds 123 new emojis in iOS 15.4 update.
Apple adds 100+ new emoji in latest update, including ‘pregnant man’
The tree snapped in half, twisted, then fell
Tree collapses, nearly destroys Thomasville home
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Wednesday

Latest News

Strong-severe storms possible Wednesday
First Alert Weather 6pm Monday March 21
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Wednesday
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather