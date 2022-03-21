Moultrie art show returns with more vendors

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A stormy Saturday limited attendance to the Calico Arts and Crafts Show, but Sunday was a much better day with more sun.

Businesses were grateful that they were able to have a better opportunity to showcase their products.

Patty Gadomski, owner of Clay Cottage Pottery, said she loves being able to go to the art shows because of the people she gets to meet.

“Both of them were like, ‘you’re just my favorite’. For me, it touches my heart because it’s really a wonderful feeling when somebody enjoys and wants to come back next year and look for you,” she said.

There were a dozen businesses present and each one had a different story.

One popcorn vendor drove 5 hours from Alabama and paid nearly $200 for gas just to get to Moultrie .

Robbie Hattaway, Owner of Robbie’s Old Time Fudge, drove from Milledgeville and said this isn’t his full-time job.

“I used to have a screen-printing business. It was really high pressure. So when I could, I did away and sold fudge, so it was a relief from that pressure,” said Hattaway.

Hattaway drove nearly 3 hours to be in the art show because he said he enjoys seeing the smiles of children and adults who try his fudge.

Robbie Hattaway started his fudge business to relieve stress from his other job (WALB)

“They like the Divinity here because Aunt Mary used to make it or her grandmother used to make it,” he said.

Business owners said high shipping costs have been a struggle for most businesses, which is why the chance to be present at art shows helps out.

“There’s no shipping involved in this. Shipping costs have went up, so what we’ve run into a lot of ties if people want to get something from us, the shipping winds up being more than the item they’re trying to buy. So, it slowed down any type of online or sales that have to be shipped because the shipping rates have went up,” Said Tommy Harrell, a vendor of ceramics.

He also said that he likes to talk to other vendors. Most he’s talked to also say they have experienced similar problems with trying to get online sales.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.