Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Hahira Middle students raise over $2,000 for ‘Water for South Sudan’

Hahira Middle School students
Hahira Middle School students(Lowndes County Schools)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAHIRA, Ga. (WALB) - Hahira Middle School (HMS) students raised over $2,000 to donate to water for South Sudan by participating in a meaningful Walk-A-Thon.

Seventh-grade social studies teachers, Rebekah Price, Diane Hiers, Steven Brogdon, Helen Gullage, and their students created the challenge after being inspired by the novel, “A Long Walk to Water.”

“The Walk-A-Thon has a two-fold purpose,” says Price. “It simulates the struggle kids in Africa have getting water.”

In South Sudan, getting water can include a 3-4 mile walk. Carrying a 40-pound jug can also be expected.

In the Walk-A-Thon simulation, each student walked one mile while carrying a minimum of one gallon of water.

“It wasn’t hard at first, but it felt really heavy by the end, and in Africa, they carry even more for even longer,” explains seventh grader, Kansas Wadsworth.

Lowndes County Schools said this project also served as a fundraiser to donate to the book’s main character’s nonprofit, Water For South Sudan. Each student worked to obtain donations to be sponsored in the Walk-A-Thon.

Hahira Middle School 7th graders raised over $2,000 to donate to Water for South Sudan by participating in a Walk-A-Thon...

Posted by Lowndes County Schools on Friday, March 18, 2022

When asking for donations, the students explained their goals.

“We wanted to spread awareness about the need for clean water,” Jett Terrell, a seventh-grader, says.

“We got donations and also did school-wide fundraisers,” explained student, Miley Joiner. “We sold Chick-Fil-A boxes and t-shirts before walking.”

The school system also said the project coincides with the academic standard the students are currently learning about concerning water scarcity and pollution. Clean water is not a luxury everywhere.

“Although we have it easy here, it’s not like that everywhere,” says Matthew Robinson, student.

Altogether, the HMS seventh-graders raised more than $2,000 for the charity. This will help Water For South Sudan drill a well to give easier access to clean water.

“It feels good knowing we did something to help people,” Wadsworth said proudly.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck
Update: 2 killed in Saturday I-75 car accident identified
Around noon on Saturday, two boats collided during the Florida B.A.S.S Nation Junior/High...
Update: Boater killed at Bainbridge fishing tournament identified
Apple adds 123 new emojis in iOS 15.4 update.
Apple adds 100+ new emoji in latest update, including ‘pregnant man’
The tree snapped in half, twisted, then fell
Tree collapses, nearly destroys Thomasville home
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Wednesday

Latest News

Vendors from Alabama, Florida, and Georgia attended the event.
Moultrie art show returns with more vendors
When they come by to spray, giving them space could help them cover ground quicker.
Doughtery Co. Public Works prepares for mosquito season
Wild Adventures is kicking off their 2022 season with new exhibits and a new event called...
Wild Adventures kicks off 2022 season with ‘Shamrock The Park’
The mural in Copeland's new shop shows the torch being passed onto her after 20 years.
Downtown Cairo festival celebrates new business opening