Hahira Middle students raise over $2,000 for ‘Water for South Sudan’

HAHIRA, Ga. (WALB) - Hahira Middle School (HMS) students raised over $2,000 to donate to water for South Sudan by participating in a meaningful Walk-A-Thon.

Seventh-grade social studies teachers, Rebekah Price, Diane Hiers, Steven Brogdon, Helen Gullage, and their students created the challenge after being inspired by the novel, “A Long Walk to Water.”

“The Walk-A-Thon has a two-fold purpose,” says Price. “It simulates the struggle kids in Africa have getting water.”

In South Sudan, getting water can include a 3-4 mile walk. Carrying a 40-pound jug can also be expected.

In the Walk-A-Thon simulation, each student walked one mile while carrying a minimum of one gallon of water.

“It wasn’t hard at first, but it felt really heavy by the end, and in Africa, they carry even more for even longer,” explains seventh grader, Kansas Wadsworth.

Lowndes County Schools said this project also served as a fundraiser to donate to the book’s main character’s nonprofit, Water For South Sudan. Each student worked to obtain donations to be sponsored in the Walk-A-Thon.

When asking for donations, the students explained their goals.

“We wanted to spread awareness about the need for clean water,” Jett Terrell, a seventh-grader, says.

“We got donations and also did school-wide fundraisers,” explained student, Miley Joiner. “We sold Chick-Fil-A boxes and t-shirts before walking.”

The school system also said the project coincides with the academic standard the students are currently learning about concerning water scarcity and pollution. Clean water is not a luxury everywhere.

“Although we have it easy here, it’s not like that everywhere,” says Matthew Robinson, student.

Altogether, the HMS seventh-graders raised more than $2,000 for the charity. This will help Water For South Sudan drill a well to give easier access to clean water.

“It feels good knowing we did something to help people,” Wadsworth said proudly.

