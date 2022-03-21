Ask the Expert
Georgia judge stalls DA’s effort to ban cannabis extracts

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge has stalled efforts by a suburban Atlanta prosecutor to enforce a ban on some cannabis extracts.

The case could set a statewide precedent. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Craig Schwall on Friday issued a 30-day order restraining Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gaston from prosecuting people for selling or possessing the extracts.

Two owners of Gwinnett County vaping stores sued, seeking to have the extracts declared legal in Georgia.

The chemicals are similar to the main intoxicating ingredient in marijuana but cause milder highs.

Austin-Gaston says they’re illegal and directed two wholesalers be raided.

A lawyer says one person is facing felony marijuana charges.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

