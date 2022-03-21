Former Candler County deputy arrested, charged with violation of oath

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - A now former Candler County deputy faces charges he abused his authority in searching state criminal records and charging businesses to do it.

The sheriff says he found out about the illegal computer searches after he asked state investigators to look into the deputy for having an inappropriate conversation with a suspect.

Candler County’s sheriff says his deputies, and others around the state, run data base checks on a regular basis whether on people or vehicles.

But he says if they do it for personal or financial gain, it’s clearly against the law.

Sheriff John Miles say O’Brien was transporting a jail inmate when an inappropriate conversation was recorded on body camera.

Miles asked the GBI to investigate and put O’Brien on leave.

During that time, he says investigators found records in O’Brien’s work vehicle of data base searches done for local businesses and money O’Brien collected for doing it.

“You are trained that you can’t use it for personal reasons. You’re trained of the consequences, you’re told. It’s so important that every two years you have to be retrained in order to utilize that system,” Sheriff John Miles, Candler County said.

The sheriff would not give specifics but said it showed hundreds of checks and thousands of dollars collected.

The sheriff says businesses, or even individuals, often need a vehicle title checked to make sure it’s clear and not stolen.

“They can come to us, and we’ll fill out that form for them and there’s no charge.”

GBI arrested O’Brien Friday and he was released on bond.

