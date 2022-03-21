Ask the Expert
First Alert Weather

Warmer, Strong-Severe T-storms and then Cooler
Starting off chilly this morning but we're gonna warm up delightfully. 79 Mostly sunny on a Monday tomorrow breezy and warmer. And then another round of strong
By Chris Zelman
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Starting off chilly this morning but we’re going warm up delightfully. 79 Mostly sunny on a Monday. Tomorrow it will be breezy and warmer. And then another round of strong to severe storms arrives Wednesday. It is a first look at weather day with threats of damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes. Cooler and drier to end the weekend and for the weekend.

Chris Zelman

