Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day declared for Wednesday

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday.

All of Southwest Georgia is under a slight risk for severe weather.

The possible threats are a 15% chance of damaging winds, a 5% tornado chance and a 5% chance of large hail. The projected timing is 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY issued for Wednesday 3/23/2022 Click the link for more https://youtu.be/nWShwWDRoTk

Posted by Chris Zelman WALB on Monday, March 21, 2022

Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:

  • WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather
  • Hear our weather forecasts on the new RETRO - FM, 102.1
  • NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck
2 dead in Saturday I-75 car accident
Apple adds 123 new emojis in iOS 15.4 update.
Apple adds 100+ new emoji in latest update, including ‘pregnant man’
Around noon on Saturday, two boats collided during the Florida B.A.S.S Nation Junior/High...
1 confirmed dead at Bainbridge fishing tournament
The tree snapped in half, twisted, then fell
Tree collapses, nearly destroys Thomasville home
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather