First Alert Weather Day declared for Wednesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday.

All of Southwest Georgia is under a slight risk for severe weather.

The possible threats are a 15% chance of damaging winds, a 5% tornado chance and a 5% chance of large hail. The projected timing is 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY issued for Wednesday 3/23/2022 Click the link for more https://youtu.be/nWShwWDRoTk Posted by Chris Zelman WALB on Monday, March 21, 2022

Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:

WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather

Hear our weather forecasts on the new RETRO - FM, 102.1

NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

