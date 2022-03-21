First Alert Weather Day declared for Wednesday
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday.
All of Southwest Georgia is under a slight risk for severe weather.
The possible threats are a 15% chance of damaging winds, a 5% tornado chance and a 5% chance of large hail. The projected timing is 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:
- WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather
- Hear our weather forecasts on the new RETRO - FM, 102.1
- NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.
Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.
