Abrams sues over fundraising law she says favors Kemp

Stacey Abrams visits Augusta on March 19, 2022.
Stacey Abrams visits Augusta on March 19, 2022.(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ATLANTA - Fresh off a visit to Augusta over the weekend, Georgia Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams is suing on the assertion that she should be allowed to immediately begin using a committee that can raise unlimited funds.

The state Democratic Party and the Abrams campaign are telling state ethics officials that Abrams should have access to what Georgia calls a leadership committee now.

That’s because she’s unopposed in the May 24 Democratic primary.

Under a new state law, the governor and lieutenant governor, their major party opponents, and both party caucuses in the state House and Senate can form the committees.

On Monday, Abrams filed a federal lawsuit against Attorney General Chris Carr and the members of the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission.

A news release from Abrams’ campaign says she’s seeking to “stop Brian Kemp’s exclusive and unconstitutional fundraising advantage the incumbent governor granted himself by signing SB 221 last year.”

“Brian Kemp signed legislation giving himself exclusive access to a special fundraising committee, and he’s already raised millions of dollars into it. Our campaign should have that same access,” the Abrams campaign said.

The complaint asks the court to declare that the leadership committee statute as applied violates the First and Fourteenth Amendments to the Constitution and to prevent the irreparable injury that would result from an unequal playing field.

Visit to Augusta

Abrams came to Augusta on Saturday for a meet-and-greet.

During her speech at the event, Abrams talked at length about expanding Medicaid eligibility in the state. The program is federally funded, but who qualifies is decided by the state.

When asked about how she would expand the program-- here’s what she had to say:

“If we expand Medicaid, anyone who is up to 138 percent of the federal poverty line will be eligible, and I intend to make certain that our eligibility criteria make us not a mean state but the best state in country for people that have access.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

