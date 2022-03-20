Tree collapses, nearly destroys Thomasville home

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - After strong storms Friday night, a family in Thomasville is considering themselves lucky.

A tree nearly collapsed on their home and now they are making sure there will be no more close calls.

“It’s one of the worst storms I’ve ever seen. They kept us up all night, the dogs. We have three dogs, so they were going crazy,” Joshua Stataland, Thomasville resident said.

Stataland lives with his grandparents now after living in Tampa, Florida most of his life. He said he’s seen crazy storms in Tampa, but this was one of the strongest and longest.

For many hours into the night on Friday into Saturday, his family was gathered waiting for the storms to end, but they kept on coming.

“What woke me up in the middle of the night was this loud thunder,” Stataland said.

Then, at about 7:45 a.m., he said amongst the rain, wind, and thunder, he heard a brushing sound against his house.

Somehow a pine tree had fallen perfectly in the middle of his yard.

Stataland said most of his neighbors lost power for a few hours, but there was no damage to his home or property. He also said no one was hurt, but he won’t take the risk from here on out.

“We’re going to have our other trees taken down now because it could’ve easily landed on the house,” he said.

Joshua Stataland says he's amazed how the tree fell (WALB)

Stataland is still confused about how the tree fell since it looked young and healthy, but he said he did not hear a lightning strike or see a burn on the tree. So he things it was just wind.

Otherwise, Stataland is glad everyone in his family is safe.

