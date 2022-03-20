Leesburg skating group inspired by Albany native

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Skating is a passion for some skaters at Stardust Skate Center, all because of Sabien Tinson, an Albany native and professional athlete.

“When he was skating it encouraged me because it made me want to skate more and more to learn,” said Mikenna Glover, South Georgia Revolution skater.

Glover and the rest of the South Georgia Revolution skaters were amazed when they saw Tinson competing on TV in the Winter Olympics back in January.

The local skaters also get to see some of Tinson’s achievements on walls at the Stardust Skate Center and strive to be a part of history as well.

Jayden Watts, another South Georgia Revolution skater, actually knows Tinson personally and believes he left a huge mark on Southwest Georgia.

“I think it gives us some recognition for people just to know what’s going on down here and we have some really good athletes, not just in speed skating but in all sports out here,” said Watts.

Tinson expressed his gratitude for his old stomping grounds.

“That’s one of the highest achievements you can do as a person, to have kids look up to you and try to want to mimic what you do. And I’m just very blessed for kids to look at me in such a manner,” said Tinson.

Tinson added he has something planned for Albany and kids at Stardust.

“To kind of set up a clinic for the kids, so that I can, in fact, do something to give back and show them whatever they may have questions about or anything of that nature,” said Tinson.

The South Georgia Revolution team competes with other states like Florida and South Carolina to show who’s the best in the south.

Juan Campos, One of the South Georgia Revolution skater coaches, is pushing kids to get into Tinson’s position someday.

“Some of the methods I use is to build up their core strength and to improve on their speed, and that requires a lot of skating. Hours and hours of training,” said Campos.

The national skate team plans to compete in Colorado in July.

