ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nice and sunny weather is expected for the next few days with a mix of a few clouds in the region. During this time, high pressure will dominate the skies so you should not have to worry about any rainfall. However, we will see that high-pressure system push eastward and drive in southerly winds by Tuesday. This will allow for a warming trend to take over by Tuesday and moisture to grow ahead of a cold front on Wednesday. A cold front will bring in strong to severe storms on Wednesday with all modes of severe weather possible at this time under a Slight Risk. The timing so far looks to mainly be in the early morning and into the afternoon, but a clear picture will arrive closer to time. However, prepare for strong to severe storms ahead of time. After that, we will be dry for a few days with temperatures in the 70s and plenty of sunshine to go around. Cool 40s will be in abundance for a few days as well, so go ahead and keep the jackets handy for a few mornings after the front passes.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.