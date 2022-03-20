Albany commissioners looking to solve junk car problem

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany commissioners are cracking down on people and car dealerships leaving their junk cars on public properties and empty lots.

City leaders said that junk car problems have been going on for the past 50 years.

They also said people don’t realize that they’re doing a disservice to the city, community and the world.

“They just start bringing and they just leave them here and trash. We just need our neighborhood. We can’t even put an entrance in here. But we want to have it look nice and looking good and everything because this is our home,” Oris Jefferson, president of the Eastgate neighborhood watch, said referring to a neighborhood located on Lexington Drive.

Jefferson said she has been a witness to this issue for 51 years.

Ward 1 Commissioner Jon Howard said the junk car problem is all over the city.

“61% of the households in Dougherty County are rental properties and there’s nothing wrong with being a renter. We have some good renters, but it’s just a small percentage of the renters that don’t take pride within the community or the neighborhood,” said Howard.

Howard believes this could cause harm to a child.

He said some junk cars are on jacks and the car could fall on them.

Howard said commissioners are working to fix the issue.

“We do the citation and then if he or she does not respond within several days, that’s when they will issue a citation for the person to come to the court. But the bad part about that, a lot of individuals that own these shops are out of town and they do not comply, so sometimes the judge has to issue a bench warrant for them to be arrested,” said Howard.

Howard said that this will be one of the discussions at the upcoming commission meeting.

Anyone who knows anything about junk cars being placed on certain properties is encouraged to call 311.

