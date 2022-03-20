2 dead in Saturday I-75 car accident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were pronounced dead at a Saturday car wreck that also involved car fires, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP).

Around 10:42 p.m., a car accident occurred on I-75 southbound, between exits 55 and 49 going towards Valdosta.

A car traveling in the right lane was heading south when a tractor-trailer rear-ended the car. The car then crossed I-75 southbound and made contact with the traffic barrier wall.

The tractor-trailer also crossed I-75 southbound and made contact with the wall, sandwiching the car between the wall, according to GSP.

The tractor-trailer continued traveling on the shoulder of I-75 Southbound against the concrete wall.

GSP said the tractor-trailer’s fuel tank was punctured during the accident and not only caught the tractor-trailer on fire but also the car.

The driver in the car had severe burns to the leg and was airlifted to a Florida hospital.

GSP confirmed the car driver is stable but in critical condition.

The driver of the tractor-trailer and a passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

GSP is still investigating the accident.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.