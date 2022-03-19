Weekend rain, storms and sunshine

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Severe threat winding down across SGA Friday evening. Storms are weakening and moving away while rain is ending from west to east. That brings a brief lull before the next round of rain and a few thunderstorms arrive after midnight into early Saturday. Some storms may become strong-severe into Saturday afternoon especially in areas along and east of I-75. For some clouds and rain won’t clear out until Saturday evening.

Behind Saturday cold front winds shift north ushering in drier air which sweeps the clouds out for the rest of the weekend.

Sunday, the first day of Spring, will look and feel fantastic. Sunny and seasonal as highs top low-mid 70s. Those nice conditions continue Monday into Tuesday as highs rise from the mid 70s to mid 80s. Rain and strong-severe storms are likely again Wednesday into Thursday. Sunny and seasonably warm Friday.

