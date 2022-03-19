Renovations underway at Lowndes Co.’s historic courthouse

Ask the Expert
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners wants to bring a creative environment for residents and they hope that modernizing the 116-year-old historic courthouse will help them achieve that.

The courthouse is an impressive structure with decades of history.

County leaders plan to spend millions of dollars to make sure it stays the centerpiece of downtown Valdosta for years ahead.

County Manager Paige Dukes said this project will total $11 million.

“The basement of this building is being redesigned for restroom facilities, also some lounge facilities, so that whenever we have downtown events, we can open up the bottom of the building for those types of occasions,” she said.

When it’s finished, more employees will be able to work inside the courthouse.

Dukes said the facelift is more for visitors. The courthouse will also be used for marriage ceremonies.

The renovations will begin between May and June, with hopes to be up and running by this time next year.

