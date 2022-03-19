Ask the Expert
Monroe stand-out Kyla Raven takes talents to collegiate ranks

By Paige Dauer
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As the madness of March begins, one star athlete from Monroe High looks to one day be a part of it.

In front of dozens of family and friends, Kyla Raven made it official with Shorter University. There she will continue her basketball and academic career for the next four years.

The first team all-region forward made quite the slash with the Monroe tornadoes the past two seasons.

Raven put up nearly 300 points her senior season and accounted for more than 200 rebounds. Along with her accuracy, she had range, winning the 2022 3-point shot contest inside region 4-A.

Friday was a dream come true for Raven as she gets set to take her talents to the collegiate ranks.

”It doesn’t feel real yet because this has been such a long journey,” said Raven. “It feels surreal honestly, this is like a dream come true. I know there is still so much left in store for me in the future and I’m really excited, I can’t wait.”

Raven added how her support system led to this success, “It means the world to me I couldn’t have done it by myself. I have the greatest coaches ever. My parents have been with me this entire time and they have been such a huge part of my success. I’m so thankful to coach [Jennifer[ Acree she’s the main reason why I came to Monroe and I am so grateful to her and all the amazing things the coaches have done for me. So yeah, I’m very excited.”

Raven will join the hawks in the fall.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

