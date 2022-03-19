ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -A few strong to severe thunderstorms are sweeping across SWGA this evening. Some of these storms will provide damaging winds and large hail and a weak brief tornado cannot be ruled out in the area. The main area of concern will be the slight risk in Atkinson, Clinch, Echols, Lanier, Coffee, and some of Lowndes counties. As we head into the later part of the evening, we will see a clearing occur in the overnight hours with lows falling into the upper 40s. Sunday is the official start to spring and temperatures will be right around average with highs in the 70s. Plenty of sunshine to go around for Southwest Georgia after a few showers roll through in the early morning. Will dry weather continue into the next work week? We will start the week dry and warmer. Highs will climb from the 70s into the 80s by Tuesday. Moisture for rain will arrive overnight Tuesday. This brings in the chance for showers and thunderstorms to return to the area by Wednesday as a new cold front works into the area. This line looks to be fairly strong and could have all modes of severe weather possible. Keep up with us as we updated this forecast daily. By next weekend, it looks like the chance for rain ends by Friday leading to a beautiful weekend.

