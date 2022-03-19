Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

The official start of Spring is trending drier, but storms are back next week.
Video from WALB
By Tommie Owens
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -A few strong to severe thunderstorms are sweeping across SWGA this evening. Some of these storms will provide damaging winds and large hail and a weak brief tornado cannot be ruled out in the area. The main area of concern will be the slight risk in Atkinson, Clinch, Echols, Lanier, Coffee, and some of Lowndes counties. As we head into the later part of the evening, we will see a clearing occur in the overnight hours with lows falling into the upper 40s. Sunday is the official start to spring and temperatures will be right around average with highs in the 70s. Plenty of sunshine to go around for Southwest Georgia after a few showers roll through in the early morning. Will dry weather continue into the next work week? We will start the week dry and warmer. Highs will climb from the 70s into the 80s by Tuesday. Moisture for rain will arrive overnight Tuesday. This brings in the chance for showers and thunderstorms to return to the area by Wednesday as a new cold front works into the area. This line looks to be fairly strong and could have all modes of severe weather possible. Keep up with us as we updated this forecast daily. By next weekend, it looks like the chance for rain ends by Friday leading to a beautiful weekend.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday’s possible inclement weather is affecting southwest Georgia school systems.
SWGA schools impacted by incoming inclement weather
Multi-car accident on Liberty Expressway
Update: Several injured in multi-car accident on Liberty Expressway
Police said on Friday, they responded to Arts Center Apartments about a shooting.
Moultrie double homicide under investigation
Bainbridge boating accident
1 confirmed dead at Bainbridge boating tournament
Apple adds 123 new emojis in iOS 15.4 update.
Apple adds 100+ new emoji in latest update, including ‘pregnant man’

Latest News

WALB Weather Forecast 03/19/22
WALB First Alert Forecast 03/19/22
WALB First Alert Weather
Weekend rain, storms and sunshine
Weekend 50/50
First Alert Weather 6pm Friday March 18
Friday’s possible inclement weather is affecting southwest Georgia school systems.
SWGA schools impacted by incoming inclement weather