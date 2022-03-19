Ask the Expert
Doughtery Co. Public Works prepares for mosquito season

By Keshawn Ward
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s that time of year again. Mosquito season is upon us but Dougherty County Public Works said they are one call away to fix that problem.

“We got to deal with those nuisances again but we’re going do our best to keep them under control. And we’ll be more than happy to come out and take a look around the property to see what we can find out where the mosquitoes are coming from,” said Samuel Green, Public Works Environmental Control Manager.

Environmental control manager, Samuel Green said they can come by your house and spray for free.
Environmental control staff said they will be driving around the city spraying permethrin to kill adult mosquitoes. The service will be free of charge.

They will also prevent the larva from becoming mosquitoes by treating the water by putting a growth regulator in it.

Environmental control staff also prevent the larva from becoming mosquitoes by treating the...
When Public Work officials come by to spray, Green said giving them space could help them cover ground quicker.

“My technicians are trained. When they see people walking or jogging, they turn the spray off and they wait until they get at least 150 feet away from them before we start back spraying. But anytime you see the trucks out spraying, I do ask that if you don’t mind would you please go back in the house for about 15-20 minutes, so we could be more effective,” said Green.

Green also said no matter what if you live near water, you can expect mosquitoes.

Public Works staff also advises residents to make sure they have long sleeve shirts, pants and repellents if they’re out and about.

Green also wants residents to call Public Works anytime at (229) 430-6120 with any mosquito-related concerns.

To share mosquito horror stories with WALB’s Keshawn Ward, click here.

