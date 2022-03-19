Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Cairo man convicted in meth ring

A Cairo man was found guilty on all counts by a federal jury following a four-day trial...
A Cairo man was found guilty on all counts by a federal jury following a four-day trial resulting from an investigation into an extensive drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing more than 100 kilograms of methamphetamine in the region.(Gray Television)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Cairo man was found guilty on all counts by a federal jury following a four-day trial resulting from an investigation into an extensive drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing more than 100 kilograms of methamphetamine in the region, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Kentrail Brown, 31, was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking on Thursday.

The trial began on March 14 before U.S. District Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner.

Brown is facing a minimum of 10 years up to a maximum sentence of life in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

“Kentrail Brown’s conviction concludes an extensive Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation that ultimately shut down a methamphetamine trafficking network centered in a small Southwest Georgia community. Brown, along with 15 co-defendants convicted in this case, have been held accountable for the grave harm caused by their criminal activities,” said U.S. Attorney Peter Leary. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia and our law enforcement partners are using every tool at our disposal to make our region safer and hold repeat and violent criminals accountable.”

“The conviction of these defendants is an example of DEA’s effort to confront, engage and eliminate drug distribution networks,” said Robert Murphy, the special agent in charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division. “Because of the collaborative effort between DEA and its law enforcement partners, these defendants will spend well-deserved time in federal prison.”

“As this exhaustive investigation ends, we can assure citizens of Southwest Georgia that they are much safer because Brown and his co-defendants are off their streets,” said Philip Wislar, acting special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta. “The FBI would like to thank our federal, state and local law enforcement partners for all of their hard work and commitment to ending the opioid epidemic here in Georgia.”

“This conviction demonstrates the great work of law enforcement at all levels to investigate and prosecute the illegal distribution of methamphetamine, a dangerous drug that continues to wreak havoc on Georgia communities. The GBI remains committed to working with our local and federal partners in drug enforcement to address these types of crimes,” said GBI Director Vic Reynolds.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, agents conducted a wiretap investigation into the drug distribution activities of Brown and numerous co-defendants beginning in March 2019.

The investigation found that Brown and several others were engaged in the distribution of methamphetamine in southwest Georgia, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In all, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said more than 100 kilograms of meth are attributable to this organization.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday’s possible inclement weather is affecting southwest Georgia school systems.
SWGA schools impacted by incoming inclement weather
Multi-car accident on Liberty Expressway
Update: Several injured in multi-car accident on Liberty Expressway
Police said on Friday, they responded to Arts Center Apartments about a shooting.
Moultrie double homicide under investigation
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday
Apple adds 123 new emojis in iOS 15.4 update.
Apple adds 100+ new emoji in latest update, including ‘pregnant man’

Latest News

Stacey Abrams, who is running for governor of Georgia, stopped in Albany on Friday.
Stacey Abrams stops in Albany on governor campaign tour
The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners wants to bring a creative environment for residents...
Renovations underway at Lowndes Co.’s historic courthouse
WALB
Stacey Abrams' campaign tour makes stop in Albany
WALB
Ga. congressional rep candidate tours businesses in the Good Life City