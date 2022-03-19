Cairo man convicted in meth ring

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Cairo man was found guilty on all counts by a federal jury following a four-day trial resulting from an investigation into an extensive drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing more than 100 kilograms of methamphetamine in the region, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Kentrail Brown, 31, was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking on Thursday.

The trial began on March 14 before U.S. District Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner.

Brown is facing a minimum of 10 years up to a maximum sentence of life in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

“Kentrail Brown’s conviction concludes an extensive Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation that ultimately shut down a methamphetamine trafficking network centered in a small Southwest Georgia community. Brown, along with 15 co-defendants convicted in this case, have been held accountable for the grave harm caused by their criminal activities,” said U.S. Attorney Peter Leary. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia and our law enforcement partners are using every tool at our disposal to make our region safer and hold repeat and violent criminals accountable.”

“The conviction of these defendants is an example of DEA’s effort to confront, engage and eliminate drug distribution networks,” said Robert Murphy, the special agent in charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division. “Because of the collaborative effort between DEA and its law enforcement partners, these defendants will spend well-deserved time in federal prison.”

“As this exhaustive investigation ends, we can assure citizens of Southwest Georgia that they are much safer because Brown and his co-defendants are off their streets,” said Philip Wislar, acting special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta. “The FBI would like to thank our federal, state and local law enforcement partners for all of their hard work and commitment to ending the opioid epidemic here in Georgia.”

“This conviction demonstrates the great work of law enforcement at all levels to investigate and prosecute the illegal distribution of methamphetamine, a dangerous drug that continues to wreak havoc on Georgia communities. The GBI remains committed to working with our local and federal partners in drug enforcement to address these types of crimes,” said GBI Director Vic Reynolds.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, agents conducted a wiretap investigation into the drug distribution activities of Brown and numerous co-defendants beginning in March 2019.

The investigation found that Brown and several others were engaged in the distribution of methamphetamine in southwest Georgia, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In all, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said more than 100 kilograms of meth are attributable to this organization.

