Atlanta Motor Speedway’s reconfigured track makes its grand debut this weekend

HAMPTON, Ga. (WALB) - The next era of Atlanta Motor Speedway is making its grand debut this weekend.

As the teams travel to Atlanta for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, the race for the checkered flag will take place on a one-of-a-kind, brand-new track.

On the same night, Kurt Busch took the checkered flag last July, crews began taking apart the track, marking the first repave since 1997. Reconfiguration produced 28-degree banking in every corner of the 1.54-mile speedway, making AMS the steepest intermediate track.

Hometown native Chase Elliott said he’s ready for this next generation of racing at AMS. At this point in the year, Elliott said he’s having an okay season.

How he raced in California and Pheonix is what he’s trying to get back to.

The greatest hurdle is the new next-gen cars, he said he’s still trying to figure out. For Elliott, his first look at AMS will be this weekend.

”I’m excited about it, I actually am,” said Elliott. “I’m not sugarcoating that. I think it has a real chance to be something good. I think it was time for a change in Atlanta. I think the track was fun for us drivers and it ran its course, it was time to do something different. I’m all for it. I think it’s a great opportunity for a new era down there and I’m excited to be a part of it.

AMS General Manager and Executive Vice President Brandon Hutchison told me he expects this track to continue producing the historic racing and finishes that AMS is known for.

”We’re known to be one of the fastest tracks on the circuit,” said Hutchison. “Just as I said earlier they’ll be breaking 190 MPH here at Atlanta Motor Speedway so the faster they can go, the tighter they can be packed, the more entertaining product they can put forth for our fans makes us happy. We know through all the technology that went into play to decide what to re-imagine Atlanta Motor Speedway as it’s going to provide just that for our fans. Fast, furious, exciting racing, packed full of entertainment.”

After a few lackluster runs at AMS in recent seasons, Elliott is hoping this go-around produces a better outcome.

”Yeah I always look forward to Atlanta weekend. And obviously now with the repave and reconfiguration it’s really an opportunity to kind of really restart. Atlanta’s not really been a good track for me and I’ve had a couple of good runs. I feel like I ran well there in like 2017 or something and really since then it’s been kind of junk, unfortunately. So hopefully this weekend we can get on track and try to get rolling. Would love to run good down there. It’d be a great place for it,” said Elliott.

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 kicks off on March 20 at 3:00p.

