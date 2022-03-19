1 confirmed dead at Bainbridge boating tournament

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS) officers confirmed that one person is dead after a boating accident that occurred at a two-day boating tournament that started Saturday.

Around noon on Saturday, two boats collided during the Florida B.A.S.S Nation Junior/High School Anglers Tournament at the Earle May Boat Basin Park.

BPS officials said several people were also injured and taken to area hospitals.

The Department of Natural Resources is currently investigating the incident.

WALB News 10 has a reporter at the scene to learn more.

