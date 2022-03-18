Ask the Expert
Wild Adventures kicks off 2022 season with ‘Shamrock The Park’

Wild Adventures is kicking off their 2022 season with new exhibits and a new event called...
By Molly Godley
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On theme with St. Patrick’s Day weekend, Wild Adventures is kicking off their 2022 season with new exhibits and a new event called “Shamrock the Park.”

Starting March 19, you can enjoy traditional Irish food, bagpipe players, and a kid’s parade.

They also have a new restaurant called Water’s Edge Brews and Bites, where you can have gourmet pretzels, select wines, and locally brewed beer.

Brews and Bites is one of their newest places to eat and enjoy locally brewed beer.
Staying on the theme for “Shamrock the Park,” their Marketing and Communications Manager, Adam Floyd said they have their own pot of gold hidden throughout the park.

Adam Floyd is the Wild Adventures Marketing And Communications Manager
“One lucky person is going to find a pot of gold that we’ve hidden somewhere around the park. Now our pot of gold is a little different, it’s a pot with a gold season pass ticket. We’ll be giving one of those away each day during the event,” said Floyd.

Another new attraction is Wanyama Observation Deck and Botanical Gardens. It’s the largest new attraction they’ve ever built showcasing animals from Africa and Asia.

Floyd says this is just the start of more expansions to come.

Shamrock the Park events are on March 19 and 20, as well as 26 and 27.

