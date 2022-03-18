Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Ukrainian woman helping family back home through art sales in US

A Tennessee woman is helping family members stuck in the middle of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict. (Source: WZTV, INA BEDNARSKA, ETSY, CNN)
By Kaitlin Miller
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) - A Ukrainian woman living in Nashville might be thousands of miles away from her family, but she is helping them escape their home country during the Ukrainian-Russian conflict through art.

Ina Bednarska is raising money by selling heart-shaped keychains with the help of her neighbor.

Bednarska says she has already made enough money in two weeks to get two family members out of Ukraine and says she is continuing her work.

“Sewing machines saved my family once, and it’s saving my family again,” Bednarska said.

Bednarska was born in Ukraine and lived there until she was eight years old. She moved to Nashville four years ago, but her entire extended family remains in Ukraine.

“It’s kind of like having your entire family immediately terminally ill. Like, I don’t know whether they’re fine. I don’t know whether they made it today,” Bednarska said.

Bednarska says she knew she had to do something to help save her family, so she came up with the idea of the keychains.

“I thought about keychains because this is something that you always have in your hand, near to you, and it’s a good conversational piece as well, and I wanted people to notice and ask what it’s about,” Bednarska said.

Bednarska’s neighbor, Lindsey Estes, has been helping with the project since the start. She’s the main sewer because she says she loves crafting.

“To use my passion for this kind of stuff to help people in need has been a cool experience,” Estes said.

Bednarska says she has sold about 700 keychains and raised over $10,000 in two weeks.

“I am just speechless. I am so grateful for every single soul that’s been helping me,” Bednarska said.

Bednarska used the money to pay for her grandmother and uncle to safely flee Ukraine and get to her mother’s home in Germany. She also says the money will pay for food, medical expenses and other things her family may need to rebuild their lives.

Copyright 2022 WZTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-car accident on Liberty Expressway
Update: Several injured in multi-car accident on Liberty Expressway
Bernardo Thompson was indicted on felony murder, aggravated assault and firearm possession...
Man indicted in 2018 Devi’s Convenience Store killing
Friday’s possible inclement weather is affecting southwest Georgia school systems.
SWGA schools impacted by incoming inclement weather
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday
Alan Rashaad Crosby, aka Alan McCullors, Markese Rashan Bailey and Octavius Roy Drayton have...
3 indicted in 2021 Albany homicide

Latest News

Chris West, left, talks with Tom Gieyric, right, at Gieryic's Automotive Repair. The auto shop...
Ga. congressional rep candidate tours businesses in the Good Life City
The tax will be suspended until May 31, 2022.
Kemp temporarily halts state gas tax
Officials say crowned snakes are usually immune to the venom of centipedes – whose bites are...
‘Something went wrong’: Rare snake killed while eating centipede
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
FBI informant testifies about plot to abduct Gov. Whitmer
President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a discussion Friday.
In video call, Biden presses China’s Xi on Russia support