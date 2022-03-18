Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Strong-severe storms Friday into the weekend

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Absolutely near perfect spring-like conditions on St. Paddy’s Day. A few cumulus clouds but tons of sunshine and warm mid-upper 70s low 80s. Quiet and dry through the evening then increasing clouds and patchy fog Friday morning.

Clouds thicken with rain and thunderstorms becoming likely Friday afternoon and evening.

There’s a Slight Risk and a Marginal Risk for isolated strong-severe storms with damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and large hail across SGA. So for your afternoon activities keep abreast of the severe threat as intense storms are possible.

A slow moving cold front keeps rain chances and the severe threat into Saturday with a shift along and east of I-75. Once the front passes clearing and drying out the rest of the weekend.

Sunday looking fantastic as Spring arrives @ 11:33am. Sunny and seasonal as highs top low-mid 70s. Keeping the nice weather around Monday into Tuesday as highs rise from the mid 70s to mid 80s. Rain and strong-severe storms are likely once again Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-car accident on Liberty Expressway
Multi-car accident causing delays on Liberty Expressway
Bernardo Thompson was indicted on felony murder, aggravated assault and firearm possession...
Man indicted in 2018 Devi’s Convenience Store killing
Anthony Boncimino, 47, was sentenced to 36 months in prison and three years of supervised...
Sycamore business owner sentenced in CARES Act loan fraud
Armed robbery
APD: Man arrested in robbery assault incident
Alan Rashaad Crosby, aka Alan McCullors, Markese Rashan Bailey and Octavius Roy Drayton have...
3 indicted in 2021 Albany homicide

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday
Severe threat into the weekend
First Alert Weather 6pm Thursday March 17
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather