Strong-severe storms Friday into the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Absolutely near perfect spring-like conditions on St. Paddy’s Day. A few cumulus clouds but tons of sunshine and warm mid-upper 70s low 80s. Quiet and dry through the evening then increasing clouds and patchy fog Friday morning.

Clouds thicken with rain and thunderstorms becoming likely Friday afternoon and evening.

There’s a Slight Risk and a Marginal Risk for isolated strong-severe storms with damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and large hail across SGA. So for your afternoon activities keep abreast of the severe threat as intense storms are possible.

A slow moving cold front keeps rain chances and the severe threat into Saturday with a shift along and east of I-75. Once the front passes clearing and drying out the rest of the weekend.

Sunday looking fantastic as Spring arrives @ 11:33am. Sunny and seasonal as highs top low-mid 70s. Keeping the nice weather around Monday into Tuesday as highs rise from the mid 70s to mid 80s. Rain and strong-severe storms are likely once again Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.