Pretoria Fields hosts St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser

By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some residents in Albany celebrated St. Patrick’s Day this year by giving back.

WALB’s Gabrielle Taite was live at Pretoria Fields Brewery. The brewery teamed up with the Albany Symphony Orchestra to host an event at 6 p.m. where money was raised for a good cause.

The fundraiser was for the symphony’s Educational Outreach Program. Activities at the event included Irish-themed games, live performances, people playing bagpipes and raffles.

The Albany Symphony Orchestra plays at a concert.(WALB)

Ben Roberts, Vice President of Albany Symphony Association, said the fundraiser will benefit kids throughout the community.

“Our next concert coming up in May. We’re teaming up with elementary schools in Dougherty, Worth, Lee and Baker counties, so the kids actually get a curriculum,” Roberts said. “They’ll study, learn a little about Beethoven music and instruments and then on a Friday they’ll actually come to the municipal auditorium for a concert with the symphony and some live performers on stage.”

Ben Roberts is the Vice President of Albany Symphony Association. He says it is important to have fundraisers like this so that the children of Albany may get involved and learn about the world of music.(WALB)

Proceeds from the fundraiser will help lower the costs for the children to attend the concert.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

