Phoebe seeing sharp decrease in COVID hospitalizations

Phoebe’s number of COVID-19 patients on Friday is a 92% decrease since the omicron surge peak in late January and a 40% decrease in the past week.(PPMH)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System is seeing a vast decrease in the number of COVID-19 patients from the omicron surge.

Phoebe’s number of COVID-19 patients on Friday is a 92% decrease since the omicron surge peak in late January and a 40% decrease in the past week.

“We are glad COVID-19 numbers continue to decline, and we will enjoy this springtime lull. The unfortunate reality, however, is that the pandemic is not over,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System president and CEO. “A highly contagious omicron subvariant is leading to a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in China and much of Europe. While not guaranteed, a similar increase in virus transmission could certainly occur in the U.S. in the coming weeks. As we closely monitor the spread of this variant, we encourage anyone who is not up to date on their COVID vaccines and boosters to get the shots they need to help minimize the impact of a potential surge.”

As of Friday morning, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:

  • Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 13
  • Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 2
  • Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
  • Total Inpatients Recovered – 4,263
  • Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 456
  • Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 124
  • Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Worth – 1
  • Total Vaccines Administered – 79,212

