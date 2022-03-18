Ask the Expert
Moultrie double homicide under investigation

Police said on Friday, they responded to Arts Center Apartments about a shooting.
Police said on Friday, they responded to Arts Center Apartments about a shooting.(Gray News)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The deaths of two people at an apartment complex in Moultrie are under investigation, according to the Moultrie Police Department.

Police said on Friday, they responded to Arts Center Apartments about a shooting.

When police arrived, the two people were found dead.

Moultrie police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) are investigating the deaths as a double homicide.

Police said autopsies will be done at the GBI Crime Lab.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Moultrie Police Department at (229) 985-3131, the anonymous tip line at (229) 890-5449 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at (229) 225-4090.

