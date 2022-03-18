Man charged in Albany traffic stop turned drug bust

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was charged with drug offenses during an Albany traffic stop, according to the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit.

The driver, later identified as Jaylen Moore, was stopped because of a window tint violation at the intersection of South Mock Road and East Oglethorpe Boulevard, according to the drug unit.

The drug unit said the smell of marijuana was noticed and drug residue was spotted in the vehicle.

The vehicle was searched and a large clear plastic bag of a green leafy-like substance and three medium bags inside a black backpack. Inside the backpack were several clear plastic baggies and a digital scale, according to the drug unit.

A handgun was also found.

The following was seized:

1.3 pounds of marijuana

Glock, model 27 .40 caliber handgun

Digital scale

Clear plastic baggies

$1,096 in cash

Moore was charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, window tint violation, possession of drug-related objects and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

