Man charged in Albany traffic stop turned drug bust

A number of items were seized during the arrest.
A number of items were seized during the arrest.(Source: Albany Dougherty Drug Unit)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was charged with drug offenses during an Albany traffic stop, according to the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit.

The driver, later identified as Jaylen Moore, was stopped because of a window tint violation at the intersection of South Mock Road and East Oglethorpe Boulevard, according to the drug unit.

The drug unit said the smell of marijuana was noticed and drug residue was spotted in the vehicle.

The vehicle was searched and a large clear plastic bag of a green leafy-like substance and three medium bags inside a black backpack. Inside the backpack were several clear plastic baggies and a digital scale, according to the drug unit.

A handgun was also found.

The following was seized:

  • 1.3 pounds of marijuana
  • Glock, model 27 .40 caliber handgun
  • Digital scale
  • Clear plastic baggies
  • $1,096 in cash

Moore was charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, window tint violation, possession of drug-related objects and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

