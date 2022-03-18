Last person in Colquitt Co. meth trafficking ring pleads guilty

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The last person of a Colquitt County methamphetamine trafficking network pleaded guilty to a federal drug distribution charge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of Georgia.

Robert Lee Smith, III, 46, of Moultrie, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine before U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner on Thursday. He is facing a minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison to be followed by four years of supervised release and a maximum $5 million fine.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 21.

“Methamphetamine is a plague on our communities. It is especially disturbing when we find drug trafficking organizations directed by incarcerated individuals, as seen in this case,” said U.S. Attorney Peter Leary. “Collaborating with our law enforcement partners at every level, our office will hold repeat offenders accountable for continually disregarding the law and damaging our communities.”

According to court documents, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) began investigating a drug distribution conspiracy in Colquitt and Brooks counties in 2020, initially based on information that April Contreras was selling meth in the region. During the course of the investigation, agents discovered that Robert Smith, who was incarcerated at the Colquitt County Jail, was working with Contreras, Aubrey Thompson and Corey Haynes in the sale of controlled substances. Melissa Barrow, working under the direction of Contreras, sold meth to a confidential informant (CI). Co-defendant

The following have entered guilty pleas and are awaiting sentencing:

April Contreras, 31, of Moultrie, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on March 10

Melissa Barrow, 48, of Moultrie, pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine on Dec. 22, 2021

Corey Haynes, 42, of Moultrie, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine on Feb. 2

Roderick Smith, 40, of Moultrie, pleaded guilty to use of a communication facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime on March 3

Aubrey Thompson pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Dec. 7, 2021. Thompson was sentenced to 96 months imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release.

The case was investigated by DEA, FBI, GBI, Georgia State Patrol, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Brooks County Sheriff’s Office, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office and Moultrie Police Department.

