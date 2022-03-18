Ask the Expert
Ga. congressional rep candidate tours businesses in the Good Life City

Chris West, left, talks with Tom Gieyric, right, at Gieryic's Automotive Repair. The auto shop...
Chris West, left, talks with Tom Gieyric, right, at Gieryic's Automotive Repair. The auto shop was one of West's stops in Albany.(WALB)
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - U.S. Congressional District 2 Candidate Chris West toured Albany on Friday to meet business owners and community leaders.

The Bread House, Gieyric’s Auto Repair and Life Preparatory School For Boys were some of those businesses.

West is challenging incumbent Sanford Bishop who has held the seat since 1993.

West told WALB News 10 he knows the challenge he faces going up against Bishop, but he thinks he has an edge since he’s lived here for his entire life.

Chris West, right, tours around construction at Life Preparatory School For Boys.
Chris West, right, tours around construction at Life Preparatory School For Boys. (WALB)

“I was raised and born and grew up here in Southwest Georgia. I’ve been coming to Albany my entire life. I know it very well. I’ve worked here. I’ve lived and shopped here. So, Sanford Bishop has been in an office in the city for over 28 years and it’s time for a change and it’s time for a fresh perspective. And that’s what we offer,” West said.

West also said it’s Bishop’s party’s policies that have caused rising inflation and gas prices to go up. West said he thinks the solution to crime in Albany is to support law enforcement. He said that will be one of his top priorities if elected.

“Our folks are tremendously concerned about crime. We have to support our law enforcement. It is unfortunate that we haven’t had the congressional representation to support law enforcement,” West said.

The Georgia Primary election is May 24.

