Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Former West Virginia House Delegate faces up to five years in prison after Jan. 6 plea deal

Derrick Evans will appear before the federal judge in June for sentencing.
Derrick Evans leaves courthouse in 2021.
Derrick Evans leaves courthouse in 2021.
By David Ade
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A former West Virginia House Delegate is taking a plea deal from federal prosecutors for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

36-year-old Derrick Evans now faces up to five years in prison, and up to a $250,000 fine, after pleading guilty to a civil disorder charge. Federal prosecutors are dropping all the other charges against Evans which could’ve added up to more than 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors used video that Evans allegedly shot and posted on social media showing him inside the Capitol, along with others, as Congress attempted to certify the 2020 presidential election. Evans gave up his position in the West Virginia House of Delegates the day after he was arrested.

The plea deal shows that Evans is also agreeing to pay the Architect of the Capitol $2,000.

Evans is scheduled to be back in front of federal Judge Royce Lamberth on June 22 for sentencing.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-car accident on Liberty Expressway
Update: Several injured in multi-car accident on Liberty Expressway
Friday’s possible inclement weather is affecting southwest Georgia school systems.
SWGA schools impacted by incoming inclement weather
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday
Bernardo Thompson was indicted on felony murder, aggravated assault and firearm possession...
Man indicted in 2018 Devi’s Convenience Store killing
Alan Rashaad Crosby, aka Alan McCullors, Markese Rashan Bailey and Octavius Roy Drayton have...
3 indicted in 2021 Albany homicide

Latest News

Chris West, left, talks with Tom Gieyric, right, at Gieryic's Automotive Repair. The auto shop...
Ga. congressional rep candidate tours businesses in the Good Life City
Georgia state Capitol
Ga. Capitol news: House GOP leadership seeks $1 billion income tax cut
From left: David Perdue and Brian Kemp
Kemp, Perdue spar over $5B Georgia electric car plant planned in Georgia
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger
Sec. of State Raffensperger visits Albany, talks of integrity, 2020 election
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn