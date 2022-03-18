First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Friday.

Here’s what to expect:

There’s a slight and marginal risk for strong to severe storms across South Georgia Friday.

Major threats include damaging winds, large hail, and the potential for a few tornadoes.

The projected timing is Friday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Risk Categories (NWS)

