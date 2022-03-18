First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday

Ask the Expert
First Alert Weather Day(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Friday.

Here’s what to expect:

There’s a slight and marginal risk for strong to severe storms across South Georgia Friday.

Major threats include damaging winds, large hail, and the potential for a few tornadoes.

The projected timing is Friday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Risk Categories
Severe Thunderstorm Risk Categories(NWS)

Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:

  • WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather
  • Hear our weather forecasts on the new RETRO - FM, 102.1
  • NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.

