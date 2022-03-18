First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Friday.
Here’s what to expect:
There’s a slight and marginal risk for strong to severe storms across South Georgia Friday.
Major threats include damaging winds, large hail, and the potential for a few tornadoes.
The projected timing is Friday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:
- WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather
- Hear our weather forecasts on the new RETRO - FM, 102.1
- NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.
