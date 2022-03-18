Downtown Cairo festival celebrates new business opening

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - The biggest outdoor event since the pandemic began took place in Cairo with three more days of events coming.

There will also be more music to enjoy during a paid adult event for Friday and Saturday, then a family event on Sunday.

WALB’s Anthony Bordanaro was there Thursday to enjoy the fun.

City leaders hope Thursday’s event was the first of many to come to the downtown area.

Hunt has been working on the mural for 9 months (WALB)

On the third Thursday of every month, a new business hopes to have these festivals. The Carousel was destroyed by tornadoes three years ago and is just now reopening its doors (or lack thereof). It’s an open-air venue that hopes to make an imprint on the downtown area by making it more lively.

The owner, Andrea Copeland, says it’s a family business and she was the one to take over after it was destroyed. Copeland had a mural pained on one of the walls signifying the passing of the torch to her.

She recently bought a house in Cairo and says she is fully invested in Cairo and its success.

Copeland celebrates the re-opening of her business, The Carousel (WALB)

One person has been working on another mural for more than nine months. I spoke with the mastermind behind the mural at the Grady County Museum. She told me she wanted to do it because she’s from Cairo and wanted it to look more beautiful.

”I’m honored to be chosen to have Cairo being put back on the map. I’m glad to be back in Cairo, it’s a wonderful community and I’m excited for everyone to see it when it’s done,” said Tracy Leigh Foutz-Hunt.

She gets calls from people from Grady County who now live in Texas that are keeping up with her project. The mural was curated by an anonymous donor who plans to donate a significant amount of money for the Grady County Museum later this year.

