Downtown Albany park vandalized overnight

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is looking for the suspects who vandalized a popular children’s park with offensive words and pictures.

Just before 3 a.m. on Friday, police said Turtle Park in downtown Albany was vandalized.

WALB News 10 was at Turtle Park in downtown Albany before the vandalism was cleaned up, which were scribbled with chalk.

Police said they have six suspects who were all seen on surveillance video. They said the vandals were bold — waving to the surveillance cameras and scribbling Snapchat names with chalk.

Dougherty County Parks and Gardening Manager Cindy Willis said she doesn’t understand why people would vandalize a park where children play.

“We need to keep in mind that this is a park for kids. They’re hurting the kids. This is time to spend time with their families, their siblings and just to get out of the house,” Willis said.

Most of the park had chalk scribbled on it. (WALB)

County officials were set to install new swings that day. Now, the project is delayed.

Willis said she was heartbroken seeing the children who wanted to play but couldn’t because the park was temporarily closed.

“We’ve had to turn down several families and ask them to go somewhere else the time. It broke my heart,” she said.

Thanks to our hard working DOCO Public Works Parks Team for quickly cleaning up the vandalism that occurred this... Posted by Dougherty County Georgia Government on Friday, March 18, 2022

Turtle Park is now open but the vandalism investigation is still ongoing.

