Atkinson Co. High School student passes away

PEARSON, Ga. (WALB) -The Atkinson County High School community is mourning the loss of one of their students. Ninth-grader, Fermin Plascencia had epilepsy and died from complications after several seizures while in a Jacksonville medical facility.

The teachers started a fundraiser to help the family. They are selling shirts in honor of him with the word B.R.U.H. on them. It’s a short acronym that Fermin used to express himself. It will stand for Believing, Receiving, Ultimate, and Healing.

Atkinson County High School is being innovative in their approach at meeting the needs of the students. They are... Posted by Alicia Lewis WALB on Thursday, March 17, 2022

Special education teachers Kayla Whitley, and Kelsie Castanon, along with the school’s nurse, Zenda Adir were there to walk WALB’s Alicia Lewis down memory lane.

“He was just an amazing kid, so strong. He had some rough days and he was very aware of what the seizures had done and how they had changed his life,” Kayla says.

The community at the high school is full of love and support. They tell me what’s keeping them strong is prayer and sticking together through these trying times.

Our hearts and prayers are with the family, close friends, and the community at the Atkinson County High School.

