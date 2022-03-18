Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

ASU students honored for perfect grade point averages

Video from WALB
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Students at Albany State University (ASU) are demonstrating excellence in the classroom.

And they’re doing this by reflecting their school theme this year which is “honoring excellence in academic achievement”.

“It feels incredibly amazing. I know a lot of our students work hard and it is a great day for us to actually be recognized for all the hard work that we do,” said Talyia Griffin, senior ASU student.

Griffin and 66 other students received plaques and certificates for their hard work.

Honors Day serves to formally recognize and honor undergraduate students from all disciplines.

Honors Day serves to formally recognize and honor undergraduate students from all disciplines.
Honors Day serves to formally recognize and honor undergraduate students from all disciplines.(WALB)

For Griffin, this kind of recognition is routine for her.

“I’ve always actually had good grades. I’ve never made a B ever in my entire life. I’ve always had a 4.0 GPA,” said Griffin.

Talyia Griffin and 66 other students received plaques and certificates for their hard work.
Talyia Griffin and 66 other students received plaques and certificates for their hard work.(WALB)

Griffin said this kind of determination came from her mother and she plans to get her Ph.D. in Biology once she graduates.

Marvin Laster, CEO of Albany’s Boys and Girls Club and alumni of ASU, was a guest speaker at Honors Day.

He spoke about how high GPA’s will benefit students in the real world.

“It really translates into your work ethic, which makes you a better employee no matter what you do. So if you’re willing to commit yourself to do what he takes in the classroom, nine times out of 10, you’re going to take that same work ethic into the real world and be a great employee for whatever company that you so choose to work for,” said Laster.

CEO of Albany’s Boys and Girls Club and alumni of ASU, Marvin Laster was a guest speaker at...
CEO of Albany’s Boys and Girls Club and alumni of ASU, Marvin Laster was a guest speaker at honors day.(WALB)

Laster said a day like this is significant for HBCUs because it sheds light on the students’ journey to success.

ASU officials said they plan to honor more students in May.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-car accident on Liberty Expressway
Multi-car accident causing delays on Liberty Expressway
Bernardo Thompson was indicted on felony murder, aggravated assault and firearm possession...
Man indicted in 2018 Devi’s Convenience Store killing
Anthony Boncimino, 47, was sentenced to 36 months in prison and three years of supervised...
Sycamore business owner sentenced in CARES Act loan fraud
Armed robbery
APD: Man arrested in robbery assault incident
Alan Rashaad Crosby, aka Alan McCullors, Markese Rashan Bailey and Octavius Roy Drayton have...
3 indicted in 2021 Albany homicide

Latest News

Wild Adventures is kicking off their 2022 season with new exhibits and a new event called...
Wild Adventures kicks off 2022 season with ‘Shamrock The Park’
A ‘blight’ problem: Albany leaders addressing dilapidated property issues
A ‘blight’ problem: Albany leaders addressing dilapidated property issues
The mural in Copeland's new shop shows the torch being passed onto her after 20 years.
Downtown Cairo festival celebrates new business opening
The Atkinson County high school community is mourning after a loss of one of their students
Atkinson Co. High School student passes away