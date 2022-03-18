ASU students honored for perfect grade point averages

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Students at Albany State University (ASU) are demonstrating excellence in the classroom.

And they’re doing this by reflecting their school theme this year which is “honoring excellence in academic achievement”.

“It feels incredibly amazing. I know a lot of our students work hard and it is a great day for us to actually be recognized for all the hard work that we do,” said Talyia Griffin, senior ASU student.

Griffin and 66 other students received plaques and certificates for their hard work.

Honors Day serves to formally recognize and honor undergraduate students from all disciplines.

For Griffin, this kind of recognition is routine for her.

“I’ve always actually had good grades. I’ve never made a B ever in my entire life. I’ve always had a 4.0 GPA,” said Griffin.

Griffin said this kind of determination came from her mother and she plans to get her Ph.D. in Biology once she graduates.

Marvin Laster, CEO of Albany’s Boys and Girls Club and alumni of ASU, was a guest speaker at Honors Day.

He spoke about how high GPA’s will benefit students in the real world.

“It really translates into your work ethic, which makes you a better employee no matter what you do. So if you’re willing to commit yourself to do what he takes in the classroom, nine times out of 10, you’re going to take that same work ethic into the real world and be a great employee for whatever company that you so choose to work for,” said Laster.

Laster said a day like this is significant for HBCUs because it sheds light on the students’ journey to success.

ASU officials said they plan to honor more students in May.

