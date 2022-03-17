Valdosta man arrested in shooting investigation

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) has arrested one suspect involved in a Tuesday shooting incident that left one victim injured, according to the agency.

On March 8 at approximately 3:05 p.m., officers and detectives responded to the area of the 900 block of Lakeside Drive in reference to reports that a man had been shot.

When the first officer arrived on the scene, she found a 17-year-old-male walking in the roadway with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The officer immediately began to provide first aid to the victim until EMS arrived on the scene and transported him to South Georgia Medical Center.

Police said the victim received medical treatment for a non-life-threatening injury.

During an investigation, detectives obtained information that the shooting had occurred behind a residence in the 900 block of Lakeside Drive and that after the shooting, people ran into the residence, as the victim started walking down the road. Officers checked the residence and did not locate anyone inside.

Detectives later identified Dontavious Jahi Dayquion Lester, 17, as the person who was responsible for the shooting.

On March 17, at approximately 9:30 a.m., members of the Valdosta Police Department Power Squad Unit located Lester and took him into custody without incident.

Lester is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

“This shooting occurred in a residential area, right when children were arriving home from school. We are grateful that this offender’s reckless actions did not injure any of these children. We are also thankful for the assistance that we received from citizens in this neighborhood that do not want this activity occurring around their homes,” said Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan.

