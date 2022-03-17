Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Valdosta man arrested in shooting investigation

He was charged in connection to the shooting.
He was charged in connection to the shooting.(Source: Lowndes County Jail)
By Lenah Allen
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) has arrested one suspect involved in a Tuesday shooting incident that left one victim injured, according to the agency.

On March 8 at approximately 3:05 p.m., officers and detectives responded to the area of the 900 block of Lakeside Drive in reference to reports that a man had been shot.

When the first officer arrived on the scene, she found a 17-year-old-male walking in the roadway with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The officer immediately began to provide first aid to the victim until EMS arrived on the scene and transported him to South Georgia Medical Center.

Police said the victim received medical treatment for a non-life-threatening injury.

During an investigation, detectives obtained information that the shooting had occurred behind a residence in the 900 block of Lakeside Drive and that after the shooting, people ran into the residence, as the victim started walking down the road. Officers checked the residence and did not locate anyone inside.

Detectives later identified Dontavious Jahi Dayquion Lester, 17, as the person who was responsible for the shooting.

On March 17, at approximately 9:30 a.m., members of the Valdosta Police Department Power Squad Unit located Lester and took him into custody without incident.

Lester is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

“This shooting occurred in a residential area, right when children were arriving home from school. We are grateful that this offender’s reckless actions did not injure any of these children. We are also thankful for the assistance that we received from citizens in this neighborhood that do not want this activity occurring around their homes,” said Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-car accident on Liberty Expressway
Update: Several injured in multi-car accident on Liberty Expressway
Friday’s possible inclement weather is affecting southwest Georgia school systems.
SWGA schools impacted by incoming inclement weather
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday
Bernardo Thompson was indicted on felony murder, aggravated assault and firearm possession...
Man indicted in 2018 Devi’s Convenience Store killing
Alan Rashaad Crosby, aka Alan McCullors, Markese Rashan Bailey and Octavius Roy Drayton have...
3 indicted in 2021 Albany homicide

Latest News

WALB
Stacey Abrams' campaign tour makes stop in Albany
WALB
Ga. congressional rep candidate tours businesses in the Good Life City
WALB
Mosquito season is on the way
WALB
Colquitt Regional welcomes St. Patrick's Day baby
Phoebe’s number of COVID-19 patients on Friday is a 92% decrease since the omicron surge peak...
Phoebe seeing sharp decrease in COVID hospitalizations