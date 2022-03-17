Sycamore business owner sentenced in CARES Act loan fraud

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man convicted in money laundering related to paycheck protection program (PPP) loans under the CARES Act was sentenced, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Anthony Boncimino, 47, was sentenced to 36 months in prison and three years of supervised release. He was also sentenced to pay over $800,000 in restitution.

“The ordered restitution is in addition to $507,556.23 in loan funds seized from Boncimino’s bank accounts by the government during the investigation. Boncimino also repaid more than $1.3 million on two of the illegally obtained loans prior to sentencing. Boncimino previously pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a release.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is pursuing federal prosecution against those who deliberately cheated programs available for small businesses and citizens struggling to stay afoot during the global pandemic,” said U.S. Attorney Peter Leary. “Protecting honorable and hard-working people from fraudsters is a priority for our office and our law enforcement partners.”

According to court documents, Boncimino admitted that he knowingly created two fictitious companies in order to obtain PPP loans fraudulently and obtained PPP loans for his moving business by falsifying payroll information.

In all, Boncimino collected $2,671,871.74 in four PPP loans from three lender banks using fraud. Boncimino created fake IRS forms for his fictious companies and submitted these and other fraudulent records to the lender banks and the SBA.

Boncimino used the money to pay for state and federal taxes; he told investigators he wanted a safety net for his family and his moving business.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.