Recovery agencies practice emergency situations

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - It’s spring which means it’s also severe weather season. When it hits, we all need first responders who react quickly. They can do that because they practice.

One of the mobile command centers (WALB)

Greg Smith is the operations support manager for GEMA, Homeland Security. He said this year, they have over 90 people participating and over 11 different agencies involved, Spanning from counties like Macon, Crisp, Pickens, Jeff Davis, and several others.

Recovery agencies practicing emergency situations (WALB)

Over the two-day exercise, they give teams several different incidents to respond to, to help them prepare for a range of different events.

Greg Smith is the GEMA homeland security (WALB)

“This is not a pass or fail type of exercise. This is a ‘coming to understand where your skills are’. We can respond to incidents from certain rescues to lost hikers, lost hunters, the unfortunate situation of an aircraft crash or tornadoes or hurricanes,” said Smith.

The Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency is one group that’s joined in on this exercise during the past 10 years. Deputy Director Robert McCord said that’s because of the exposure and training they get.

″Over the years with us doing this we’ve built one amazing group of professionals across the state. We know all we have to do is pick up the phone and they’re there,” said McCord.

He said it also gives his team members, new and old, a chance to use their Mobile Command Center.

Roger McCord is the Deputy Director Of Emergency Management For Macon-Bibb County (WALB)

″The amount of stuff that we’re able to do in this is very rare that we have to do it. So just really gives us a good opportunity to make sure everything is working right and make sure our team knows how to use all of the equipment,” said McCord.

They’re hoping after this exercise, each group participating is aware of their resources as well as their neighbors.

