Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Recovery agencies practice emergency situations

Video from WALB
By Molly Godley
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - It’s spring which means it’s also severe weather season. When it hits, we all need first responders who react quickly. They can do that because they practice.

One of the mobile command centers
One of the mobile command centers(WALB)

Greg Smith is the operations support manager for GEMA, Homeland Security. He said this year, they have over 90 people participating and over 11 different agencies involved, Spanning from counties like Macon, Crisp, Pickens, Jeff Davis, and several others.

Recovery agencies practicing emergency situations
Recovery agencies practicing emergency situations(WALB)

Over the two-day exercise, they give teams several different incidents to respond to, to help them prepare for a range of different events.

Greg Smith is the GEMA homeland security
Greg Smith is the GEMA homeland security(WALB)

“This is not a pass or fail type of exercise. This is a ‘coming to understand where your skills are’. We can respond to incidents from certain rescues to lost hikers, lost hunters, the unfortunate situation of an aircraft crash or tornadoes or hurricanes,” said Smith.

The Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency is one group that’s joined in on this exercise during the past 10 years. Deputy Director Robert McCord said that’s because of the exposure and training they get.

″Over the years with us doing this we’ve built one amazing group of professionals across the state. We know all we have to do is pick up the phone and they’re there,” said McCord.

He said it also gives his team members, new and old, a chance to use their Mobile Command Center.

Roger McCord is the Deputy Director Of Emergency Management For Macon-Bibb County
Roger McCord is the Deputy Director Of Emergency Management For Macon-Bibb County(WALB)

″The amount of stuff that we’re able to do in this is very rare that we have to do it. So just really gives us a good opportunity to make sure everything is working right and make sure our team knows how to use all of the equipment,” said McCord.

They’re hoping after this exercise, each group participating is aware of their resources as well as their neighbors.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany Police Department
Two shot in Tuesday shooting, APD investigating
House Resolution 2116 is known as the “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair...
Biden Administration strongly endorsing natural hair discrimination bill
The incident happened at Rainbow on South Slappey Boulevard early Wednesday night.
APD officer recovering after assault during arrest attempt
The Family Dollar on Dawson Road applied for a liquor license.
Albany dollar store alcohol license sparks debate
An investigation is underway in the death of 19-year-old Jordan Benage, who died after he...
‘He was the light of my life’ Family speaks after 19-year-old dies from bus lift injuries

Latest News

WALB
‘12 years full of tears, yet still no answers’: Douglas family gather to honor Sandra Robinson
Sandra Robsinson was 32 years old when she was found dead in a Cellular Superstore on South...
‘12 years full of tears, yet still no answers’: Douglas family gather to honor Sandra Robinson
Generic image
APD searching for suspect in Tuesday shooting
Mayor of Albany - Mayor Bo Dorough
APD’s new RedSpeed school zone proposal heads to city commission