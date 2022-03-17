Ask the Expert
Netflix tests ways to end password sharing

Netflix announced two new features it’s looking at that could stop users from sharing their...
Netflix announced two new features it's looking at that could stop users from sharing their passwords.
By CNN
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT
(CNN) - Soon, you may not be able to use your mom’s Netflix account.

On Wednesday, Netflix announced two new features it’s looking at that could stop users from sharing their passwords.

The first feature would have subscribers add sub-accounts to their current account for people with whom they do not live. The new sub-accounts would be added to standard and premium plans, come with separate logins and profiles, and cost an additional $2 to $3 every month.

Netflix is also testing a feature where users can transfer their profile to a new account or make it a sub-account.

The company said they will be testing the new features in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru over the next few weeks.

There’s no word on if it plans to also test the features in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

