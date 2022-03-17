More rain and storms Friday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Early morning rain cleared out for mostly dry conditions into early afternoon. As an area of low pressure tracks north another round of isolated showers and thunderstorms have been pushing across SGA. There’s a Marginal Risk for isolated strong-severe storms with damaging winds and/or hail. Rain ends through the evening then clearing with patchy fog overnight.

Thursday St. Patrick’s Day absolutely delightful. Following morning fog with lows in the 50s look for abundant sunshine and warm upper 70s around 80.

Friday ahead of the next storm system more showers and thunderstorms. There’s a Slight Risk and a Marginal Risk for strong-severe storms across SGA through the afternoon into the evening. Major threats will be damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

Storms weaken moving east with rain chances extending into early Saturday. As a cold front slides east rain ends and drier air quickly filters in for a really nice Saturday. Sunny and seasonably warm with highs low-mid 70s. Just as nice Sunday with Spring’s 11:33 am with tons of sunshine as highs rise into the low-mid 70s..

First week of spring off to a quiet start and a warming trend as highs reach low-mid 80s. Rain and storms return Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.