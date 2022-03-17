Man indicted in 2018 Devi’s Convenience Store killing

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was indicted by a Dougherty County grand jury in connection to the 2018 death outside an Albany convenience store.

Bernardo Thompson was indicted on felony murder, aggravated assault and firearm possession charges in connection to the death of Meesha Patel.

Patel was killed during an attempted car-jacking that turned deadly at Devi’s Convenience Store in November 2018.

For over two years following Patel’s death, a suspect had not been publically identified. Thompson was identified as a suspect in the deadly shooting in January 2021. He was arrested in February that same year.

