Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Man indicted in 2018 Devi’s Convenience Store killing

Bernardo Thompson was indicted on felony murder, aggravated assault and firearm possession...
Bernardo Thompson was indicted on felony murder, aggravated assault and firearm possession charges in connection to the death of Meesha Patel.(Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was indicted by a Dougherty County grand jury in connection to the 2018 death outside an Albany convenience store.

Bernardo Thompson was indicted on felony murder, aggravated assault and firearm possession charges in connection to the death of Meesha Patel.

Patel was killed during an attempted car-jacking that turned deadly at Devi’s Convenience Store in November 2018.

For over two years following Patel’s death, a suspect had not been publically identified. Thompson was identified as a suspect in the deadly shooting in January 2021. He was arrested in February that same year.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany Police Department
Two shot in Tuesday shooting, APD investigating
Armed robbery
APD: Man arrested in robbery assault incident
House Resolution 2116 is known as the “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair...
Biden Administration strongly endorsing natural hair discrimination bill
The incident happened at Rainbow on South Slappey Boulevard early Wednesday night.
APD officer recovering after assault during arrest attempt
Thomas County
2 arrested, 1 wanted in Thomas Co. mobile home shooting

Latest News

Alan Rashaad Crosby, aka Alan McCullors, Markese Rashan Bailey and Octavius Roy Drayton have...
3 indicted in 2021 Albany homicide
Multi-car accident on Liberty Expressway
Multi-car accident causing delays on Liberty Expressway
This gift is a part of a larger collective gift of $281 million to 62 various Boys & Girls Club...
Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Ga. receive generous gift from MacKenzie Scott
Anthony Boncimino, 47, was sentenced to 36 months in prison and three years of supervised...
Sycamore business owner sentenced in CARES Act loan fraud